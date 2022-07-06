 
Prince Harry risks ‘vanishing into the shadows’ without ‘chief ally’

Experts warn Prince Harry is under ‘dire threat’ of vanishing into the shadows after the passing of his “chief ally.”

According to Express UK, this claim has been issued by the author of The Queen.

The author claimed, “Harry’s chief ally inside the Royal Family is the woman that Diana used to call ‘Chief Lady’, the Queen.”

“When she goes, he will have brought out his book, which will contain a fairly strong attack on his father.”

“He is not speaking to his brother, who will be the next Prince of Wales, so he will be vanishing in the shadows, he will be on the sidelines – which may be the way he wants it.”

