Nicole Kidman looks different as she appears with extreme eyewear and baggy jeans in Paris

Actress Nicole Kidman turned heads as she appeared with extreme eyewear at Paris fashion Week on Tuesday.

It seemed as the 55-year-old actress took a leaf out of Kim Kardashian’s book as she sported what looked like a bizarre black eye mask in Paris, previously worn by the reality TV star.



The Big Little Lies star looked different as she sported the ‘Catwoman’-style eyewear. She teamed it with a figure-hugging scoop-neck bodysuit with long sleeves, and larger-than-life baggy jeans for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The pair of sunglasses, from the French fashion brand Balenciaga, covered the majority of Kidman’s face as she left a fitting with the brand.

Nicole Kidman turned heads as she also wore a cross necklace and simple elegant chain, and added bracelet and rings to her immaculately manicured hands. A pair of pointed-heel court shoes and a black leather clutch bag elevated her look.