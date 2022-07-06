 
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
Prince William 'sick' of Meghan Markle: report

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Royal experts warn Prince William has begun to grow rather ‘sick’ of Meghan Markle, ever since her claims against the Royal Family went public.

Royal author of The Palace Papers, Tina Brown made this claim public.

She explained how ‘utterly disgusted’ Prince William felt after Meghan Markle’s claims.

She touched on it with the Palace Confidential and admitted, "It was such a shame. It was described to me as 'civil' which is palace courtier for what the rest of us would refer to as frosty."

"You do wonder whether it could be their kind of gift to the Queen to make up somehow. But there's been so much said - obviously, Oprah,"

