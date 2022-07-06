Chris Evans to star in upcoming Netflix movie with THIS actress

Chris Evans is reportedly all set to star opposite Emily Blunt in David Yates’ upcoming movie Pain Hustlers.



According to Deadline, Netflix received the movie’s global rights of $50 million at the Cannes Film Festival.

What’s more is that the story revolves around Liza Drake (Emily), a high-school dropout with a young daughter.

Liza aims of a better life for her daughter and lands a job at a failing pharmaceutical startup in Florida.

The synopsis revealed that the female protagonist will play a key role in company’s success, however, she will soon find herself at the centre of a criminal conspiracy. There is no detail about Evan’s character.

Interestingly, Yates explained that the movie is “tonally similar to drama movies like The Wolf Of Wall Street, American Hustle and The Big Short”.

The outlet mentioned that the production is expected to begin in late August and the project is scripted by Wells Tower.

Meanwhile, Evans will next be seen in Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man, slated to release on July 22.

Emily, on the other hand, will be seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer opposite Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.