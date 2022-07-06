 
David Harbour talks about the moment he fell in LOVE with Wife Lily Allen

American actor David Harbour is sharing the exact moment when he fell in love with his wife,  British singer Lily Allen. 

During a chat with British GQ Monday, the Stranger Things star appeared love-struck by Allen as he shared interesting moments of his love life.

The 47-year-old star said he knew his wife was "unbelievable" from their first date

"I was in London alone, doing Black Widow, on this app [Raya], going on dates and stuff," Harbour, 47, shared.

"And yeah, I started texting with Allen she was in Italy at the time — we got together, went on a date at The Wolseley, and it was, you know, she's f---ing unbelievable."

Harbour also recalled "the exact moment" that he fell in love with his wife, whom he married in September 2020.

"It was our third date. I was just in this phase where I was like, 'I'm just going to be brutally honest about everything,' because why lie? And I told her something about my life, about my beliefs," he shared.

"It would take a really extraordinary person to be accepting of the things that I said," he acknowledged. "And I remember thinking: Wow, that's somebody I want to be around."

Last week, Harbour also opened up about their first meeting during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden

