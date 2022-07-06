Jennifer Aniston’s special gesture towards radio intern will melt your heart!

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston made a radio intern’s day very special when she spared some time out from her tough schedule to give him an interview.



Author and podcaster Joe Pardavila detailed the incident in his upcoming book Good Listen: Creating Memorable Conversations in Business And Life recalling how the Friends’ alum agreed for the conversation.

Pardavila revealed that he was sent to conduct an interview of the actor on the Picture Perfect sets when he interned for Scott & Todd in the Morning on 95.5 PLJ but upon arriving Aniston’s bodyguard stopped him.

“He saw me and sensed what I was about to do. He made a beeline straight for me,” Pardavila claimed in his book.

“Holding up my radio mic, I said in my most soothing and innocent tone, ‘Hey, I only want to ask Jennifer a couple of questions, that’s all.’ The guard let me know that wasn’t going to happen. His tone was neither soothing nor innocent,” he added.

However, the 53-year-old star came out of her trailer upon hearing the conversation and said that she could not talk and went back inside.

But as Pardavila geared up to leave, “Jennifer Aniston had her assistant call the front desk at PLJ to say Jennifer felt badly about what happened. Better yet, she’d be happy to do an interview with the morning show.”

Aniston then “talked for twenty minutes with us about the movie she was making, her time on ‘Friends,’ everything you’d want to talk about with Jennifer Aniston,” Pardavila wrote.