 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston’s special gesture towards radio intern will melt your heart!

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Aniston made a radio intern’s day very special when she spared some time out from her tough schedule to give him an interview.

Author and podcaster Joe Pardavila detailed the incident in his upcoming book Good Listen: Creating Memorable Conversations in Business And Life recalling how the Friends’ alum agreed for the conversation.

Pardavila revealed that he was sent to conduct an interview of the actor on the Picture Perfect sets when he interned for Scott & Todd in the Morning on 95.5 PLJ but upon arriving Aniston’s bodyguard stopped him.

“He saw me and sensed what I was about to do. He made a beeline straight for me,” Pardavila claimed in his book.

“Holding up my radio mic, I said in my most soothing and innocent tone, ‘Hey, I only want to ask Jennifer a couple of questions, that’s all.’ The guard let me know that wasn’t going to happen. His tone was neither soothing nor innocent,” he added.

However, the 53-year-old star came out of her trailer upon hearing the conversation and said that she could not talk and went back inside.

But as Pardavila geared up to leave, “Jennifer Aniston had her assistant call the front desk at PLJ to say Jennifer felt badly about what happened. Better yet, she’d be happy to do an interview with the morning show.”

Aniston then “talked for twenty minutes with us about the movie she was making, her time on ‘Friends,’ everything you’d want to talk about with Jennifer Aniston,” Pardavila wrote.

More From Entertainment:

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique won't even allow kids to temporarily leave Barcelona

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique won't even allow kids to temporarily leave Barcelona

‘Fearful’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘rethinking’ Spotify deal

‘Fearful’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘rethinking’ Spotify deal
Johnny Depp's fans attack Amber Heard with her own beauty: 'She didn't deserve this'

Johnny Depp's fans attack Amber Heard with her own beauty: 'She didn't deserve this'
David Harbour talks about the moment he fell in LOVE with Wife Lily Allen

David Harbour talks about the moment he fell in LOVE with Wife Lily Allen
Prince William a ‘control freak’ about Prince George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William a ‘control freak’ about Prince George, Charlotte, Louis
Chris Evans to star in upcoming Netflix movie with THIS actress

Chris Evans to star in upcoming Netflix movie with THIS actress
Meghan Markle fighting major conspiracy over Archie’s birth: report

Meghan Markle fighting major conspiracy over Archie’s birth: report
Elle Macpherson leaves fans spellbound with latest photos

Elle Macpherson leaves fans spellbound with latest photos
Prince Harry ‘has it easy’ compared to Prince William: report

Prince Harry ‘has it easy’ compared to Prince William: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘gearing up’ for Jubilee revelations: ‘Big pay day’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘gearing up’ for Jubilee revelations: ‘Big pay day’
Prince William ‘sick' of Meghan Markle: report

Prince William ‘sick' of Meghan Markle: report
Prince Harry ‘using’ Princess Diana to make life decisions post Megxit

Prince Harry ‘using’ Princess Diana to make life decisions post Megxit

Latest

view all