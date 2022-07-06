Meghan Markle's biographer accuses Prince Charles of 'suspicious' new Lilibet plot

Queen Elizabeth's eldest son Prince Charles has been accused of using his first meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet to divert public and media attention from more pressing issues.

Omid Scobie, co-author of the unauthorised biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'Finding Freedom', said Buckingham Palace appears to be ditching the Queen's mantra "never complain, never explain" in favour of a "deflect and distract" tactic.



Scobie suggested the decision to provide journalists with an insight into the first meeting between Lili and Prince Charles as the financial review for April 2021-2022 was being presented helped take away the attention from the criticism the heir to the throne faced after it was reported he personally accepted donations in cash for The Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund from a Qatari politician.

While Charles wasn't accused of any wrongdoing and Clarence House assured a similar situation would "not happen again", some of his critics raised questions about the future King's judgement.



The author, in an op-ed penned for Yahoo! News, penned: "You see, when the Prince of Wales was forced to announce via his spokesman that he will never again accept plastic bags filled with €500 notes for his charities, one of his senior aides also briefed journalists with adorable details of the heir’s first time meeting granddaughter Lilibet last month. (Yes, one of the same private family moments royal sources had 'feared' the Sussexes would leak. The irony)."

The biographer also called the update provided by the Palace regarding the probe into allegations of bullying made against Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle by Kensington Palace staff on the same day of the release of the financial report "suspiciously timed".