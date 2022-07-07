Jury finds suspect guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle

A California man was found guilty on Wednesday of killing Grammy-winning Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019.

A jury in Los Angeles County Superior Court convicted Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Hussle outside a clothing store the rapper owned in south Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County jury also found Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter instead of two attempted murder counts as prosecutors had sought for two other men who were hit by gunfire at the scene.

The verdict brings an end to a legal saga that has lasted more than three years and a trial that was often delayed because of the pandemic.