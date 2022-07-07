 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles staff 'sorry' for future King over Boris Johnson disrespect

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Prince Charles staff sorry for future King over Boris Johnson disrespect
Prince Charles staff 'sorry' for future King over Boris Johnson disrespect

Prince Charles and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a rough meeting in 2019.

The heir to the crown invited Boris over after he visited the Queen. It is reported by Daily Mail that things got tense between the two after disrespect from the latter.

The outlet adds that "eyebrows were raised" in the meeting.

One source said: "Let’s just say that the Prime Minister was not focused on the meeting with the Prince of Wales in a way one might expect.

"The Prince of Wales is used to meeting all sorts of people but among the aides, there was a feeling definitely that during the Birkhall meeting with Boris Johnson, he wasn’t being afforded the respect you might argue that he deserves as a senior public figure who works very hard for the country.

"The Prince wasn’t kicking up a fuss about it. It was more the staff who felt sorry on his behalf.

"The next time they met, it was sort of quashed. Things have got better, but they have never been what you might call the best of friends."

Meanwhile, Boris is fighting for his spot in politics after severe defamation due to COVID-19 parties in Downing street.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William asked to 'pick up the phone', show 'leadership' with Harry

Prince William asked to 'pick up the phone', show 'leadership' with Harry

Meghan Markle has made royals ditch 'never complain, never explain' rule

Meghan Markle has made royals ditch 'never complain, never explain' rule
Netflix confirms 'Stranger Things' spinoff and play

Netflix confirms 'Stranger Things' spinoff and play
Vogue cover features Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin

Vogue cover features Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin

Johnny Depp will ignore Camille Vasquez on her 38th birthday?

Johnny Depp will ignore Camille Vasquez on her 38th birthday?
Kate Middleton and Prince William share rare PDA moment

Kate Middleton and Prince William share rare PDA moment

Boris Johnson meets Queen Elizabeth amid political crisis

Boris Johnson meets Queen Elizabeth amid political crisis

Jury finds suspect guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Jury finds suspect guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Travis Barker back on feet week after Kourtney wheeled him to hospital

Travis Barker back on feet week after Kourtney wheeled him to hospital
Michael Rubin’s girlfriend Camille Fishel hospitalised after face-planting at star-studded July 4th bash

Michael Rubin’s girlfriend Camille Fishel hospitalised after face-planting at star-studded July 4th bash
Kylie Jenner proves to be a doting wife: watch

Kylie Jenner proves to be a doting wife: watch
Travis Scott halts New York show over safety following Astroworld disaster

Travis Scott halts New York show over safety following Astroworld disaster

Latest

view all