Prince William ‘getting ready for war’ against Prince Andrew: report

Prince William has reportedly decided to take matters into his own hands with the decision to ‘end the drama’ being brought into the Firm by Prince Andrew.

For those unversed, the heir apparent has already been pushing back against his uncle, the Duke of York, and has even begun work on getting him ‘banned’ from all aspects of royal life.

Royal commentator Rebecca English made this news public and even admitted that Prince William is even “on the same page” as Prince Charles when it comes to ‘doing away’ with Prince Andrew.

Even a separate source weighed in on the plan and told Express, “He has strong views on the Duke of York and believes his insistence in trying to cling on to a public role is highly dangerous for the institution. He would have cut him loose a long time ago if it had been up to him.”

“He understands that when it comes to mother and son the situation is complicated, but honestly I think he just wishes he would vanish from public view.”