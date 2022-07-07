 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard ‘to be jailed’ over perjury charges? Legal expert

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Amber Heard ‘to be jailed’ over perjury charges? Legal expert
Amber Heard ‘to be jailed’ over perjury charges? Legal expert

Australian House of Representative speaker calls on the US to ‘hand over’ Amber Heard for jail term amid ongoing perjury charges.

The politician made this revelation during his interview with the Australian breakfast show, Sunrise.

He showcased no sympathy for Heard during his admissions and even went as far as to compare her with WikiLeaks Julian Assange.

For those unversed, the US has been demanding for Assange to be extradited to the country over spying charges.

Joyce was quoted saying, “Those dogs, when they came in, there were a lot of documents that were signed that said there were no animals there. And it now looks like Ms. Heard has allegedly not told the truth.”

“[The U.S.] wants Julian Assange... [She] can come over to Australia and possibly spend some time at Her Majesty's convenience.”

Perjury carries a maximum jail term of over 14 years within Australia.

Joyce also hypothesized the potential outcomes if Heard were found guilty by Australian courts and he admitted, “It's up to the Americans. I suppose the U.S. want to show the purity of it and they're insisting on getting Julian Assange.”

“So [the U.S.] should say, ‘We have got to be fair dinkum and straight with both these things, don't we?’ Let's see how that goes.”

While extradition is an unlikely outcome at this point in time, the chance of her being arrested upon landing on Australian soil is highly likely.

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk ‘secretly’ welcomed twins with his company's top executive last year

Elon Musk ‘secretly’ welcomed twins with his company's top executive last year

Prince William ‘getting ready for war’ against Prince Andrew: report

Prince William ‘getting ready for war’ against Prince Andrew: report
Johnny Depp seemingly shades Amber Heard with shocking power move

Johnny Depp seemingly shades Amber Heard with shocking power move
Meghan Markle 'bigger pariah than disgraced Prince Andrew': 'Damage'

Meghan Markle 'bigger pariah than disgraced Prince Andrew': 'Damage'
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to house arrest and probation, reports

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to house arrest and probation, reports
Kate Middleton uses THIS hair gesture to express her 'anxiety': Expert

Kate Middleton uses THIS hair gesture to express her 'anxiety': Expert
Royal Family 'feeding' media Lilibet to keep 'front pages' flowery: Meghan Markle pal

Royal Family 'feeding' media Lilibet to keep 'front pages' flowery: Meghan Markle pal
Prince William asked to 'pick up the phone', show 'leadership' with Harry

Prince William asked to 'pick up the phone', show 'leadership' with Harry

Prince Charles staff 'sorry' for future King over Boris Johnson disrespect

Prince Charles staff 'sorry' for future King over Boris Johnson disrespect
Meghan Markle has made royals ditch 'never complain, never explain' rule

Meghan Markle has made royals ditch 'never complain, never explain' rule
Netflix confirms 'Stranger Things' spinoff and play

Netflix confirms 'Stranger Things' spinoff and play
Vogue cover features Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin

Vogue cover features Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin

Latest

view all