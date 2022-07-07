 
Tristan Thompson’s 'baby mama' Maralee posts her unseen pregnancy snap to tease Khloe Kardashian

Maralee Nichols, the mother of Tristan Thompson's child, has apparently teased Khloe Kardashian as she shared her shocking throwback picture on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 31-year-old shared a photo of her working out last year. At the time, she was pregnant with her and Tristan's son Theo.

In the throwback snap, Triston's child's mom can be seen lying down on the gym floor. She captioned the post: "1 year ago... I was at least 4 months preggo here."

The post might be shocking for Khloe Kardashian who apparently suffered a lot from his ex's cheating, with whom she shares a daughter True.

Thompson has admitted his guilt as he cheated on his ex Khloe Kardashian. She found out about the athlete's affair with Maralee in the season finale for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Tristan Thompson had been in a relationship with 38-year-old reality star when he dated Maralee. Kim Kardashian left Khloe in shock when she broke the news about his affair.

