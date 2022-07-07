 
Prince Andrew facing subpoena’s as new victims step forward

Reports reveal Prince Andrew might be served a subpoena as lawyers of his other victims are starting to come forward.

Lawyer Spencer Kuvin made this revelation during his interview with The Mirror.

He was quoted saying, “We are looking into serving Prince Andrew. We’d get a subpoena issued here in the States which is brought over to England and localized, then we would have to locate him and have him served. He should be a fairly easy target to locate.”

He also added, “Frankly, it’s an embarrassment to the royal family he is attempting a comeback at all… I urge him to provide a statement about what happened the night Caroline was attacked.”

“He should be volunteering, we shouldn’t be looking into serving him to get his deposition.”

