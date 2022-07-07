 
Thursday Jul 07 2022
Prince William leads investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Prince William leads investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William led an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Leading medical figures who provided advice to nation at the height of the pandemic have been recognised with honours during an investiture ceremony.

Among the people The Duke of Cambridge awarded was Professor Jonathan Nguyen-Van-Tam, the former deputy chief medical officer for England. He earned a knighthood for steering the nation through the Covid pandemic as England's deputy chief medical officer. 

He was supposed to be dubbed a knight by the Duke of Cambridge at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in May but could not attend due to contracting Covid-19.

