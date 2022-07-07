 
Kate Middleton forms ‘new fab four’ with Camilla, Charles, William after Megxit

Kate Middleton has seemingly formed a new 'fab four' with Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William after Megxit, claimed an expert.

The duo recently caught attention after the 74-year-old duchess graced the cover of Country Life magazine ahead of her 75th birthday

It emerged that it was her daughter-in-law who captured Camilla’s postcard-worthy photos.

Now giving fans an insight into Kate’s ties with Camilla, Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl told GB News that ‘it was lovely’ the Duchess asked Kate to take her photos.

“They're very very close, they really are,” Katie said. “It's interesting isn't it, we were sitting here talking about the fab four last time and, of course, that was Harry and Meghan and William and Kate and now we talk about a very different fab four.”

“We are talking about Charles and Camilla and William and Kate,” she added.

It came after the magazine’s managing and features editor Paula Lester said that Kate took the commission very seriously.

“In fact, the set of images she took was so good that we struggled to choose only three, from which The Duchess of Cornwall made her final selection,” she said.

