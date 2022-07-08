Screenshot of Doja Cat's message to Noah Schnapp about Joseph Quinn goes viral

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp on Wednesday shared a screenshot of a message he received from singer Doja Cat.

In her message, she wanted to know if Joseph Quinn is single.

She also asked Noah Schnapp to set them up if his co-actor is not dating anyone.

The Grammy-winning musician messaged Schnapp on Instagram asking if Quinn has a girlfriend.

"Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu (hit me up)," Doja Cat wrote.

"LMAOO slide into his dms," Schnapp responded.

Schnapp sent her Quinn’s Instagram profile when she said she didn't know his Instagram or Twitter account, replying with, "Right here ma’am."

Doja Cat previously expressed her infatuation with the "Game of Thrones" alum, who became a breakout star for playing Eddie Munson in "Stranger Things."

The "Kiss Me More" singer later replied to a Twitter fan page for Quinn, which posted a photo of the actor writing, "Doja look how fine Joseph Quinn is."