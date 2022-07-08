 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Screenshot of Doja Cat's message to Noah Schnapp about Joseph Quinn goes viral

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Screenshot of Doja Cats message to Noah Schnapp about Joseph Quinn goes viral

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp on Wednesday shared a screenshot of a message he received from singer Doja Cat.

In her message, she wanted to know if Joseph Quinn is single.

She also asked Noah Schnapp to set them up if his co-actor is not dating anyone.

The Grammy-winning musician messaged Schnapp on Instagram asking if Quinn has a girlfriend.

"Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu (hit me up)," Doja Cat wrote.

"LMAOO slide into his dms," Schnapp responded.

Screenshot of Doja Cats message to Noah Schnapp about Joseph Quinn goes viral

Schnapp sent her Quinn’s Instagram profile when she said she didn't know his Instagram or Twitter account, replying with, "Right here ma’am."

Doja Cat previously expressed her infatuation with the "Game of Thrones" alum, who became a breakout star for playing Eddie Munson in "Stranger Things."

The "Kiss Me More" singer later replied to a Twitter fan page for Quinn, which posted a photo of the actor writing, "Doja look how fine Joseph Quinn is."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston says staff member on her show suddenly died

Jennifer Aniston says staff member on her show suddenly died

Khaby Lame to collaborate with his 'uncle' Snoop Dogg?

Khaby Lame to collaborate with his 'uncle' Snoop Dogg?
James Caan who played Don Vito Corleone'son in 'Godfather' dies

James Caan who played Don Vito Corleone'son in 'Godfather' dies

Sacha Baron Cohen beats ex-judge Roy Moore's defamation appeal

Sacha Baron Cohen beats ex-judge Roy Moore's defamation appeal
Johnny Depp delights fans as he releases surprise new single ‘The Death and Resurrection Show’

Johnny Depp delights fans as he releases surprise new single ‘The Death and Resurrection Show’
Johnny Depp returning to film as King Louis XV?

Johnny Depp returning to film as King Louis XV?
Prince Harry admits to ‘tensions’ with Queen’s secretary amid legal battle

Prince Harry admits to ‘tensions’ with Queen’s secretary amid legal battle
Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off and stage play: Details

Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off and stage play: Details
Prince Harry claims Royals involved in taking away his security: Court hears

Prince Harry claims Royals involved in taking away his security: Court hears
Kendall Jenner puts her enviable physique on display in tiny yellow top

Kendall Jenner puts her enviable physique on display in tiny yellow top
James Caan, The Godfather star, dies at 82

James Caan, The Godfather star, dies at 82
Amber Heard 'excited' about her new multi-million dollar deal after losing case against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard 'excited' about her new multi-million dollar deal after losing case against Johnny Depp

Latest

view all