Kate Middleton 'nailing social media' as world sets eyes on Meghan show

Kate Middleton's strategy to appeal to the youth is going to make her a radical future Queen, says expert.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is known to click adorable photos of her kids and other family members, is using this as a tactic to gel in better with younger generations.

Expert Daniela Elser says: “While the eyes of the world were by and large glued to the Harry and Meghan Show, Kate has been revolutionising the royal social media game.

"It was also indisputable proof of something that has become increasingly apparent of late: Kate is simply nailing the social media game.”



Meanwhile, Ms Elser said Kate was responsible for taking a “mould breaking” photo of Prince William and his father Prince Charles.



She said: “And all of these pics? Taken by Kate. In the guise of self-appointed in-palace photographer, she has been quietly moving the dial in front of our very faces.

“Essentially, William and Kate’s former regimen of stiff posed pictures, have been supplanted by something far more subversive and quietly radical.

“Don’t be fooled. This isn’t an accident or some clumsy, grasping ploy to appeal to a more youthful demographic."