Friday Jul 08 2022
Friday Jul 08, 2022

Prince Harry personal tensions with Queen aides did not result in security row
Prince Harry change in security status is not personal, says a representative on behalf of UK Home Office.

Sir James Eadie QC at the Royal Courts of Justice held on July 7 pressed that any tensions between Prince Harry and Royal Household officials are "irrelevant" to his change in status. 

He said: "In his skeleton, the claimant now refers to objections he might have made to any role being played by officials of the Royal Household in Ravec's decision-making - apparently because of personal tensions he felt with them.

"But there is no bias challenge and any such tensions are irrelevant to the undisputed fact of the claimant's change in status which led to the decision of Ravec.

"The inability of the claimant even now to explain how a process of representations could or would have assisted is striking."

Ravec is the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures. 

The documents come amid Prince Harry's suing the Home Office for reducing his personal protection and security after he quit his position as a senior royals.

