Friday Jul 08 2022
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle did not 'grow mature level of closeness' in Wimbledon

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle did not 'grow mature level of closeness' in Wimbledon

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were very polite and friendly during their Wimbledon appearance, says body language expert.

In a conversation with Mirror, Judi James reflected upon the bond of the duo.

“Their first visit to Wimbledon came at a time when expectations were still running high that these two women might be best friends.

“What we saw from their body language then was a display of politeness that didn’t totally suggest close friendship bonds. Kate looked like a well-mannered host and Meghan appeared to enjoy her company but there were few if any convincing signals of anything more intimate.

“As early-day rituals though it did seem to leave the door part-way open in terms of relationship-forming.

“The laughter looked shared and authentic but there was no real consequent relaxing of posture or increase in tie-signs or eye-checking signals to suggest these were the first stages in a growing friendship.”

Speaking of the second visit, Ms James added: “By the time of the second visit there did appear to be some subtle signs of potential tension from Kate, who seems to have taken a more ‘adult’ stance.

“Kate was still very much the polite and friendly host but it is pretty obvious the bonding signals were showing no signs to hint of any growing or matured levels of closeness or rapport behind the scenes.

“The two women laughed together and even turned together to chat to someone behind them but as they turned back their smiles seemed to drop at about the same time.

