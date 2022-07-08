 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk weighs in on twins’ birth with ‘underpopulation crisis’ joke

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Elon Musk weighs in on twins’ birth with ‘underpopulation crisis’ joke
Elon Musk weighs in on twins’ birth with ‘underpopulation crisis’ joke

Elon Musk seemingly reacted to the news of him having secretly welcomed twins with one of Tesla’s top executives Shivon Zilis in November.

Taking to Twitter, the billionaire, who now has nine children with three women, weighed in on the reports with a joke based on his beliefs about an under-populated world.

Elon Musk weighs in on twins’ birth with ‘underpopulation crisis’ joke

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” Musk wrote.

"I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!” he wrote in another tweet.

Elon Musk weighs in on twins’ birth with ‘underpopulation crisis’ joke


Previously, the SpaceX founder shed light on the falling birthrate in the country.

“USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years. (The) past two years have been a demographic disaster,” he wrote on May 24.

The news of Musk’s twins’ birth was broken by Business Insider on Wednesday. 

The outlet obtained court documents, in which the pair filed a petition to change their twins' names in order to ‘have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name.’

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard on FBI radar amid ongoing perjury investigation?

Amber Heard on FBI radar amid ongoing perjury investigation?
Kendall Jenner rocks on-off beau Devin Booker team's Phoenix Sun tee: see pic

Kendall Jenner rocks on-off beau Devin Booker team's Phoenix Sun tee: see pic
Shivon Zilis deletes Instagram account after twins with Elon Musk

Shivon Zilis deletes Instagram account after twins with Elon Musk
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West holds ‘stop’ sign for paparazzi at Paris fashion show

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West holds ‘stop’ sign for paparazzi at Paris fashion show
Prince William, Harry 'tense' Polo match body language showed rift: Expert

Prince William, Harry 'tense' Polo match body language showed rift: Expert
Firm ‘panicking’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Oprah rumors loom

Firm ‘panicking’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Oprah rumors loom
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle did not 'grow mature level of closeness' in Wimbledon

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle did not 'grow mature level of closeness' in Wimbledon
Prince Harry wants Archie and Lili to 'know his home country'

Prince Harry wants Archie and Lili to 'know his home country'
Lawsuit filed against TikTok after girls die in ‘Blackout Challenge’ in US

Lawsuit filed against TikTok after girls die in ‘Blackout Challenge’ in US
Prince Harry to launch fresh lawsuit against Palace in Home Office misinformation

Prince Harry to launch fresh lawsuit against Palace in Home Office misinformation
Meghan Markle ‘ran like lightning’ to marry Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘ran like lightning’ to marry Prince Harry
Elon Musk confirms he welcomed twins with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk confirms he welcomed twins with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis

Latest

view all