Kendall Jenner rocks on-off beau Devin Booker team's Phoenix Sun tee: see pic

Kendall Jenner seemingly rooted for her on-off beau Devin Booker amid her outing in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 26-year-old model, looking as stylish as always, raised eyebrows with her outfit as she wore a shirt featuring Phoenix Suns team players’ caricatures.

Booker joined the Phoenix Sun in 2015 and has since risen to fame for his amazing shooting skills.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

The Kardashians star paired the vintage t-shirt with black biker shorts and rocked a pair of grey lace-up trainers.

The supermodel, who was papped after wrapping up a workout session, carried a large water bottle in her hand.

Jenner tied her hair in a ponytail as she covered her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, it was reported last month that the couple has broken up as they were reportedly “taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what's meant to be.”