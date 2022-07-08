 
Al Pacino, Adam Sandler and others pay homage to iconic James Caan

Hollywood stars paid tributes to the iconic actor James Caan following his death at 82.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Caan’s rep revealed that the Godfather’s star died on Wednesday night. The news was confirmed by a Twitter post from his family however, they did not disclose the cause of death.

Al Pacino, who played the lead role of Michael Corleone in The Godfather,  penned heartfelt note about Caan on social media.

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him."

To this end, Robert De Niro also added, “I’m very, very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.”

Adam Sandler, who worked with Caan on Bulletproof turned to Twitter and wrote “Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who appeared with Caan on Eraser praised about his talent and sense of humour, adding, “He was a true friend, and I’ll miss him”.

Other stars including Sharon Stone, Stephen King and Thief’s director Michael Mann also remembered Caan for his amazing body of work.

