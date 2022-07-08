 
Friday Jul 08 2022
Kanye West sued for not returning 13 'rare pieces' to fashion rental company

Friday Jul 08, 2022

A rare fashion rental company the David Casavant Archive launched a lawsuit against Kanye West for $416,000 in unpaid clothing rental fees, Billboard reported Thursday.

The Donda 2 rapper has been accused of not returning 13 of the 49 pieces of clothing he rented in March.

As reported by TMZ, the 31-year-old stylist launched the suit against the hip-hop star for $221K in unpaid rental fees and $195K to replace the missing 13 'rare, esteemed pieces'.

The listed items also include a vintage blue denim jacket designed by Helmut Lang that West wore in the b&w music video for Rihanna’s 2015 song FourFiveSeconds.

West and the stylist started working in 2014 and collaborated 12 times for The David Casavant Archive’s online portfolio.

Meanwhile, the rapper recently reappeared in the public eye to honour Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26.

