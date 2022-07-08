 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp’s reputation was damaged by restraining order not op-ed: Amber Heard

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

File Footage 

Amber Heard claimed that her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s reputation was damaged by the restraining order she obtained against him in 2016 and not the op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post.

Hence, in the motion filed by the Aquaman actor after losing the libel case against The Rum Diary star, Heard mentioned that Depp is not “entitled” to the $15 million damages awarded to him by the court.

"Mr. Depp testified that the damage to his reputation was when Ms. Heard obtained the DVTRO [domestic violence temporary restraining order] on May 27, 2016 — for which he cannot be compensated," the motion, obtained by Radar, read. 

The documents further read that Depp acknowledged during the bombshell trial that the restraining order and the media attention it brought caused him to lose “everything.”

"Mr. Depp admitted that these articles were not because of Ms. Heard's Op-Ed (they could not have been), but rather, 'all started with Mr. Heard going to — going directly to a court to get a TRO,'" Heard’s lawyer stated.

The 36-year-old actor’s legal team also pointed out that Depp said the DVTRO "was the sort of [the] beginning of the ball rolling down the hill and gaining momentum."


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fighting' over ‘random phone messages’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fighting' over ‘random phone messages’
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey pays moving tribute to her late husband

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey pays moving tribute to her late husband
Kim Kardashian on why she thinks herself as an ‘underdog’

Kim Kardashian on why she thinks herself as an ‘underdog’
Britney Spears fails to recognize Tom Hardy in ‘The Reckoning’ audition tape

Britney Spears fails to recognize Tom Hardy in ‘The Reckoning’ audition tape
Elon Musk expresses desire to have more kids in future

Elon Musk expresses desire to have more kids in future
Prince Harry ‘never got’ Queen’s blessing for Lilibet’s name?

Prince Harry ‘never got’ Queen’s blessing for Lilibet’s name?
Kylie Jenner rubbishes delivery driver’s false claims of hearing her son 'scream'

Kylie Jenner rubbishes delivery driver’s false claims of hearing her son 'scream'
Lindsay Lohan sends pulses racing in her latest sun-kissed picture

Lindsay Lohan sends pulses racing in her latest sun-kissed picture
Queen sends love to cousin Prince Richard, his wife on golden wedding anniversary

Queen sends love to cousin Prince Richard, his wife on golden wedding anniversary
Elon Musk lashes out at Twitter over Jordan Peterson’s suspension

Elon Musk lashes out at Twitter over Jordan Peterson’s suspension
BLACKPINK set to make grand comeback, new album to release next month

BLACKPINK set to make grand comeback, new album to release next month
Prince Charles throws shade at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? ‘Who is he fooling?’

Prince Charles throws shade at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? ‘Who is he fooling?’

Latest

view all