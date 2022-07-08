Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet ‘valuable prey’ for US

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of making their children Lilibet and Archie into “valuable prey” to the US media and locals with their isolated living conditions.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser made this claim in her latest piece for the New Zealand Herald.

The piece reads, “Harry and Meghan might not be enjoying Beyonce-levels of popularity (the most recent polling shows that less than half of Americans view them favourably) but there is no end to the fascination with the nation's very own branch of the Royal Family.”

“The minute they set foot outside those gates, they are unprotected from the glare of lenses, both professional and amateur.”

She compared Archie and Lilibet’s situation to that of the Cambridge kids who “by and large left totally alone to get on with the business of growing up.”

She also added, “For the last five years these kids have been raised in the very centre of London (and less than 1km away from the head offices of the Daily Mail) and yet they are by and large left totally alone to get on with the business of growing up.”

“It's not that eagle-eyed locals lack opportunities to record or photograph the Cambridge Three, but be it out of politeness, British reserve or an abiding desire to respect their privacy, people just don't seem to ever do so.”