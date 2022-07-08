 
entertainment
Georgia Toffolo looks drop-dead gorgeous in skin-fitted yellow dress

Georgia Toffolo raised the temperature on the internet with her latest stunning clicks on Thursday evening as she attended The Spectator's summer party in Westminster, London.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 27, flaunted her perfect curves in a body-hugging yellow gown with white lace detail.

The glam diva paired her gorgeous outfit with white stilettos while accessorising with a stylish handbag and silver watch.

Georgia sported a dewy blush makeup look with a nude lip while styling her blonde locks up in a bun.

Several of the cabinet ministers and government officials were also in attendance just hours after the Prime Minister was forced to resign. 

