Meghan Markle reportedly sets strict rules for Prince Harry amid cheating claims

Meghan Markle has reportedly banned Prince Harry from going to Polo match trips alone after the Duke of Sussex allegedly caught up in cheating claims.



Duke of Sussex’s photos with a blonde mystery girl at a polo match went viral on social media as a source said "they were hanging all over each other" and that "everyone was talking about it."

InTouch magazine recently reported that the Suits alum is ‘fearful’ of the scandal.

"It stirred up old trust issues, but mostly, Meghan's fearful of how a cheating scandal would look.

“There are plenty of public figures who don't allow themselves to be photographed touching anyone of the opposite sex, to avoid any such suspicion.

“Having spent his whole life in the spotlight, Harry should know better," the insider said.

The magazine reported that the couple had a massive fight after Meghan saw ‘random messages’ on her husband’s phone.

"With all the private phone calls that have been leaked about the royals over the years, Harry has to understand how his words might be misconstrued," the source said. “She doesn't want him to go on any more trips with the polo team."