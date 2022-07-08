 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Miles Teller 'Would Love’ to do ‘Top Gun 3’: deets inside

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

American actor Miles Teller is willing to reprise his role of Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in Top Gun 3 with Tom Cruise.

Top Gun: Maverick, has received massive critical and commercial success and the Joseph Kosinski directorial continues to move mountains at the global box office. 

Given the massive commercial and critical success of Top Gun's sequel, one wonders if a Top Gun 3 could be in the works! Well, Top Gun: Maverick star Miles would be more than up for it!

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Miles was asked if he believed another Top Gun film was ‘in the pipeline’. 

He responded, "That would be great, but that's all up to TC. It's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."

For the unversed, Miles played Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in the film, who is Maverick's beloved sidekick and best friend LTJG Nick "Goose" Bradshaw's (Anthony Edwards) son. 

Anthony Edwards was the scene-stealer in the original Top Gun, while Miles' acting chops and killer physique were the talking point in the sequel amongst fans.

In the same interview with ET, Miles Teller touched upon his special relationship with his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise, praising the Oscar-nominated actor: "For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it's just been such a wild ride, and it's still going." Miles also disclosed that he sent Tom a message on his birthday, as Cruise celebrated turning 60 on July 3.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian says eating meat has worsened her long-time psoriasis

Kim Kardashian says eating meat has worsened her long-time psoriasis
Kate, William outshine Meghan, Harry with more ‘authentic’ PDA: expert

Kate, William outshine Meghan, Harry with more ‘authentic’ PDA: expert
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon spotted hanging out together on sets of Nike film

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon spotted hanging out together on sets of Nike film
Meghan Markle reportedly sets strict rules for Prince Harry amid cheating claims

Meghan Markle reportedly sets strict rules for Prince Harry amid cheating claims
Nick Jonas updates on daughter Malti Marie’s health, says 'all is good'

Nick Jonas updates on daughter Malti Marie’s health, says 'all is good'

Queen having Prince Andrew ‘pack up and run away’ amid growing fury

Queen having Prince Andrew ‘pack up and run away’ amid growing fury
Hayden Panettiere weighs in on her abusive relationship with ex Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere weighs in on her abusive relationship with ex Brian Hickerson
Georgia Toffolo looks drop-dead gorgeous in skin-fitted yellow dress

Georgia Toffolo looks drop-dead gorgeous in skin-fitted yellow dress
Removed from warzone, a Ukrainian circus troupe delights in France

Removed from warzone, a Ukrainian circus troupe delights in France
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet ‘valuable prey’ for US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet ‘valuable prey’ for US
Johnny Depp’s reputation was damaged by restraining order not op-ed: Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s reputation was damaged by restraining order not op-ed: Amber Heard
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fighting' over ‘random phone messages’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fighting' over ‘random phone messages’

Latest

view all