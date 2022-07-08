Miles Teller 'Would Love’ to do ‘Top Gun 3’: deets inside

American actor Miles Teller is willing to reprise his role of Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in Top Gun 3 with Tom Cruise.

Top Gun: Maverick, has received massive critical and commercial success and the Joseph Kosinski directorial continues to move mountains at the global box office.

Given the massive commercial and critical success of Top Gun's sequel, one wonders if a Top Gun 3 could be in the works! Well, Top Gun: Maverick star Miles would be more than up for it!

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Miles was asked if he believed another Top Gun film was ‘in the pipeline’.

He responded, "That would be great, but that's all up to TC. It's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."

For the unversed, Miles played Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in the film, who is Maverick's beloved sidekick and best friend LTJG Nick "Goose" Bradshaw's (Anthony Edwards) son.

Anthony Edwards was the scene-stealer in the original Top Gun, while Miles' acting chops and killer physique were the talking point in the sequel amongst fans.

In the same interview with ET, Miles Teller touched upon his special relationship with his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise, praising the Oscar-nominated actor: "For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it's just been such a wild ride, and it's still going." Miles also disclosed that he sent Tom a message on his birthday, as Cruise celebrated turning 60 on July 3.