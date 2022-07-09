Fourth of July Parade photos: Meghan and Harry's staunch opponent comes to their defence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Jackson Hole Fourth of July Parade.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also brought their son Archie to the event which marks the US Independence Day.

The couple's picture were acquired by Daily Mail. For some reason some people doubt that the pictures feature Meghan Markle، Harry and their son Archie.

Some social media users passed inappropriate remarks about Meghan's body shape and her weight to corroborate their claim that she was not present at the parade.

One of Meghan's staunch opponents and critics defended the Duchess in a social media post.

Influencer and royal commentator known as According2Taiz, cleared the air with her post that read, "It’s them! I don’t get why anyones being mean! Meghan was slim in Ulvade, she’s always been slim pre children. She’s toned as she does yoga hence the bruises on her knees a lot of the time. She & Harry deserve judgement on behaviour but not this. She’s def lost weight recently."