 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Fourth of July Parade photos: Meghan and Harry's staunch opponent comes to their defence

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Fourth of July Parade photos: Meghan and Harrys staunch opponent comes to their defence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Jackson Hole Fourth of July Parade. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also brought their son Archie to the event which marks the US Independence Day.

The couple's picture were acquired by Daily Mail. For some reason some people doubt that the pictures feature Meghan Markle، Harry and their son Archie.

Fourth of July Parade photos: Meghan and Harrys staunch opponent comes to their defence

Some social media users passed inappropriate remarks about Meghan's body shape and her weight to corroborate their claim that she was not present at the parade.

One of Meghan's staunch opponents and critics defended the Duchess in a social media post.

Influencer and royal commentator known as According2Taiz, cleared the air with her post that read, "It’s them! I don’t get why anyones being mean! Meghan was slim in Ulvade, she’s always been slim pre children. She’s toned as she does yoga hence the bruises on her knees a lot of the time. She & Harry deserve judgement on behaviour but not this. She’s def lost weight recently."

More From Entertainment:

Larry Storch , 'F Troop’, star dies at 99

Larry Storch , 'F Troop’, star dies at 99
Prince Harry liable lawsuit: full text of High Court ruling

Prince Harry liable lawsuit: full text of High Court ruling

Queen Elizabeth reacts to the murder of former prime minister of Japan

Queen Elizabeth reacts to the murder of former prime minister of Japan

Kim Kardashian enjoys family time in Paris with daughter North

Kim Kardashian enjoys family time in Paris with daughter North
Doja Cat calls Out Noah Schnapp:’ that's like borderline snake’

Doja Cat calls Out Noah Schnapp:’ that's like borderline snake’
Keanu Reeves shows affection to girlfriend Alexandra Grant during recent NYC outing: Photos

Keanu Reeves shows affection to girlfriend Alexandra Grant during recent NYC outing: Photos
Kendall Jenner hints at reconciliation with beau Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner hints at reconciliation with beau Devin Booker

Kourtney Kardashian drops glimpses from all pink birthday bash of daughter

Kourtney Kardashian drops glimpses from all pink birthday bash of daughter
Lyndsy Fonseca, Noah Bean welcome baby girl

Lyndsy Fonseca, Noah Bean welcome baby girl
Freida Pinto opens up on her postpartum journey

Freida Pinto opens up on her postpartum journey
Jason Momoa, Eiza González maintaining a close bond after split: Insider

Jason Momoa, Eiza González maintaining a close bond after split: Insider

Amber Heard gears up to bag $15 million from her tell-all book

Amber Heard gears up to bag $15 million from her tell-all book

Latest

view all