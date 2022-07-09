Donald Glover announces new Balance Sneakers

Donald Glover unveiled a brand ‘new balance’ sneaker with an animated short film.



By entering into a new collaboration with New Balance, Donald Glover, best known by his stage name Childish Gambino, continues his foray into the shoe industry. A well-known musician, actor, writer, director, and comedian, Childish Gambino also does comedy.

The native of Atlanta shared an animated short film on his Instagram on Thursday, July 7, to celebrate the launch of New Balance's newest sneaker, the RC30. The three-minute video showcases the new silhouette while following two anthropomorphic ad executives who are entrusted with developing a campaign for the RC30.

The Business Unit Manager of Global Collaborations & Energy Projects at New Blance, Joe Grondin gave his inside on Donalds collaboration, “With celebrity-endorsed sneakers coming out every weekend, we thought Donald was a good collaborator for New Balance to take a more considered approach”.

He further added, “No loud colors or branding, just classic, easy-to-wear colorways of a new silhouette that fit Donald’s style.”