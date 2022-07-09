'Meghan Markle could make millions sharing her weight loss secrets'

Ever since Meghan, Harry and their son Archie's pictures from Fourth of July Parade surfaced online,some people are expressing doubt that the woman shown in the pictures is the Duchess of Sussex.

The only reason they think she is not Meghan is she looks slim and her face is not visible.

But local media has confirmed that the royal couple was there to celebrate the Independence Day.

The couple's critic and body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas also believe she is Meghan.

Taking to social media, he said, "Meghan could make millions sharing her weight loss secrets.

His comments came as some social media users mocked Meghan for her body shape and weight.







