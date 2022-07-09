 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Web Desk

'Meghan Markle could make millions sharing her weight loss secrets'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Meghan Markle could make millions sharing her weight loss secrets

Ever since Meghan, Harry and their son Archie's pictures from Fourth of July Parade surfaced online,some people are expressing doubt that the woman shown in the pictures is the Duchess of Sussex.

The only reason they think she is not Meghan is she looks slim and her face is not visible.

But local media has confirmed that the royal couple was there to celebrate the Independence Day.

Meghan Markle could make millions sharing her weight loss secrets

The couple's critic and body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas also believe she is Meghan.

Taking to social media, he said, "Meghan could make millions sharing her weight loss secrets.

His comments came as some social media users mocked Meghan for her body shape and weight.



More From Entertainment:

Donald Glover announces new Balance Sneakers

Donald Glover announces new Balance Sneakers

Fourth of July Parade photos: Meghan and Harry's staunch opponent comes to their defence

Fourth of July Parade photos: Meghan and Harry's staunch opponent comes to their defence

Larry Storch , 'F Troop’, star dies at 99

Larry Storch , 'F Troop’, star dies at 99
Prince Harry liable lawsuit: full text of High Court ruling

Prince Harry liable lawsuit: full text of High Court ruling

Queen Elizabeth reacts to the murder of former prime minister of Japan

Queen Elizabeth reacts to the murder of former prime minister of Japan

Kim Kardashian enjoys family time in Paris with daughter North

Kim Kardashian enjoys family time in Paris with daughter North
Doja Cat calls Out Noah Schnapp:’ that's like borderline snake’

Doja Cat calls Out Noah Schnapp:’ that's like borderline snake’
Keanu Reeves shows affection to girlfriend Alexandra Grant during recent NYC outing: Photos

Keanu Reeves shows affection to girlfriend Alexandra Grant during recent NYC outing: Photos
Kendall Jenner hints at reconciliation with beau Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner hints at reconciliation with beau Devin Booker

Kourtney Kardashian drops glimpses from all pink birthday bash of daughter

Kourtney Kardashian drops glimpses from all pink birthday bash of daughter
Lyndsy Fonseca, Noah Bean welcome baby girl

Lyndsy Fonseca, Noah Bean welcome baby girl
Freida Pinto opens up on her postpartum journey

Freida Pinto opens up on her postpartum journey

Latest

view all