Prince Harry 'too busy' to see beloved Queen in Balmoral: Expert

Prince Harry is seemingly not available to visit the Queen during her Balmoral summer retreat, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is supposedly invited alongside wife for the summer vacation, is 'too busy' to see the monarch.

Royal expert Neil Sean on his YouTube channel said: “According to that good source, even the allure of Balmoral with all that wonderful air, highlands, treats, and of course spending time with the world’s most interesting woman, in my opinion, seemingly they are too busy."



He continued: “It looks like Harry and Meghan will have to politely decline the invitation to go to Balmoral to spend some time with our gracious monarch.

“According to that source, the real reason is that as we know, Prince Harry is gearing up to release his tell-all book in the autumn.



“This could prove really tricky and thorny, couldn’t it?

"Because I’m sure that would be brought up as a topic, rightly so.

“And if of course you’re sitting opposite your grandmother and you have to explain exactly what you’re planning to do, or what you’re planning to say then it creates a very thorny situation.

“So of course, Harry and Meghan have decided that the easy way out of this is to sadly not attend," he noted.