 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'too busy' to see beloved Queen in Balmoral: Expert

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Prince Harry too busy to see beloved Queen in Balmoral: Expert
Prince Harry 'too busy' to see beloved Queen in Balmoral: Expert

Prince Harry is seemingly not available to visit the Queen during her Balmoral summer retreat, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is supposedly invited alongside wife for the summer vacation, is 'too busy' to see the monarch.

Royal expert Neil Sean on his YouTube channel said: “According to that good source, even the allure of Balmoral with all that wonderful air, highlands, treats, and of course spending time with the world’s most interesting woman, in my opinion, seemingly they are too busy."

He continued: “It looks like Harry and Meghan will have to politely decline the invitation to go to Balmoral to spend some time with our gracious monarch.

“According to that source, the real reason is that as we know, Prince Harry is gearing up to release his tell-all book in the autumn.

“This could prove really tricky and thorny, couldn’t it?

"Because I’m sure that would be brought up as a topic, rightly so.

“And if of course you’re sitting opposite your grandmother and you have to explain exactly what you’re planning to do, or what you’re planning to say then it creates a very thorny situation.

“So of course, Harry and Meghan have decided that the easy way out of this is to sadly not attend," he noted.

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B denies getting into fight with fans at Wireless Festival

Cardi B denies getting into fight with fans at Wireless Festival
Boris Johnson ex says Queen heir Prince William 'can't hold it together': 'Petulant'

Boris Johnson ex says Queen heir Prince William 'can't hold it together': 'Petulant'
Meghan Markle 'exit' has made Kate Middleton, Duchess Camilla 'girl gang'

Meghan Markle 'exit' has made Kate Middleton, Duchess Camilla 'girl gang'
Netflix refuses to back Johnny Depp's first film 'La Favorite’ since defamation win

Netflix refuses to back Johnny Depp's first film 'La Favorite’ since defamation win
Queen has 'motherly sympathy' for Boris Johnson: 'Same age as Prince Edward'

Queen has 'motherly sympathy' for Boris Johnson: 'Same age as Prince Edward'
Prince William 'deeply saddened' by assassination of former Japan PM

Prince William 'deeply saddened' by assassination of former Japan PM
Meghan Markle 'owes Prince Harry everything': ‘Very polarizing!’

Meghan Markle 'owes Prince Harry everything': ‘Very polarizing!’
Kirsten Dunst ties knot with Jesse Plemons after 6 years of relationship

Kirsten Dunst ties knot with Jesse Plemons after 6 years of relationship
Johnny Depp fighting second ‘hostile’ settlement while Amber Heard packs on appeals

Johnny Depp fighting second ‘hostile’ settlement while Amber Heard packs on appeals
Meghan Markle has 'room' to become President as Biden 'isn't committing'

Meghan Markle has 'room' to become President as Biden 'isn't committing'
Amber Heard orders 'new trial' over malicious replacement of jurors

Amber Heard orders 'new trial' over malicious replacement of jurors
Shawn Mendes 'heartbroken' as he announces Wonder world tour postponement

Shawn Mendes 'heartbroken' as he announces Wonder world tour postponement

Latest

view all