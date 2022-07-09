 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard ‘risking everything’ with tell-all book?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Amber Heard ‘risking everything’ with tell-all book?
Amber Heard ‘risking everything’ with tell-all book?

Amber Heard has reportedly been risking her basic freedom and career prospects with her upcoming tell-all book.

This warning has been issued by an insider close to the actor and according to OK, they fear, "To the extent that Heard wants to discuss this case and her relationship with Depp in a tell-all statement or book, she needs to be extremely careful as to what she says about him.”

“Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states."

The book might land the Aquaman star right back into a courtroom against Johnny Depp, and depending upon the ruling, potentially facing jail time. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Louis last name will change when Prince Charles becomes King

Prince Louis last name will change when Prince Charles becomes King
The Weeknd postpones show due to network outage: 'This one hurts the most'

The Weeknd postpones show due to network outage: 'This one hurts the most'
Kim Kardashian welcomes criticism for sharing North’s photo holding ‘stop’ sign

Kim Kardashian welcomes criticism for sharing North’s photo holding ‘stop’ sign

Queen unhappy with Prince William and Kate’s trip to Kensington Palace

Queen unhappy with Prince William and Kate’s trip to Kensington Palace
Kris Jenner sends love to Penelope on 10th birthday

Kris Jenner sends love to Penelope on 10th birthday
Princess Charlene misses Rose Ball as Prince Albert makes solo appearance

Princess Charlene misses Rose Ball as Prince Albert makes solo appearance
Elon Musk and Twitter: an obvious love-hate affair

Elon Musk and Twitter: an obvious love-hate affair
Kim Kardashian drops adorable photos with Penelope on niece's birthday

Kim Kardashian drops adorable photos with Penelope on niece's birthday
Prince William, Kate Middleton hire new staff to prepare for 'fight of their lives'

Prince William, Kate Middleton hire new staff to prepare for 'fight of their lives'
Cardi B denies getting into fight with fans at Wireless Festival

Cardi B denies getting into fight with fans at Wireless Festival
Boris Johnson ex says Queen heir Prince William 'can't hold it together': 'Petulant'

Boris Johnson ex says Queen heir Prince William 'can't hold it together': 'Petulant'
Prince Harry 'too busy' to see beloved Queen in Balmoral: Expert

Prince Harry 'too busy' to see beloved Queen in Balmoral: Expert

Latest

view all