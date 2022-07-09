 
Saturday Jul 09 2022
Kris Jenner sends love to Penelope on 10th birthday

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

US reality TV star Kris Jenner penned down a heartfelt birthday note for granddaughter Penelope, who turned 10 on Saturday.

Sharing throwback photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick daughter, Kris Jenner said, “Happy birthday to my little love bug Penelope!!!!

“From the moment you were born you have been the most precious, adorable, sweet, kind, smart, creative, imaginative, funny, witty, adventurous, thoughtful and lovable girl and you are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, cousin, niece, BFF, chef extraordinaire, beauty expert, shopping buddy, stylist, and expert skier there is!!!”

She further said, “I am beyond blessed and grateful God chose me to be your grandma and I love you more than I can ever explain!!!!! Love, Lovey xoxo”

Kris also tagged former partners Kourtney Kardashian and Scott in her post.


