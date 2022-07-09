 
Saturday Jul 09 2022
Queen unhappy with Prince William and Kate’s trip to Kensington Palace

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly made the Queen unhappy with their trip to Kensington Palace over travelling costs.

A royal commentator Richar Palmer told Express, “I think the Queen felt, certainty let it be known, that she felt uncomfortable about the entire family travelling by helicopter.

“I think there was a little bit of official unhappiness about the amount of time the Cambridges were spending travelling between Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Kensington Palace, their London residence, using helicopters,” Palmer added.

The commentator also added that the possibility of a crash also made Her Majesty worried.

Reacting to the news of the monarch’s reaction the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge using their copper was slammed on Twitter.

“The entire British population is working hard to pay for their extravagance so why not use royal helicopters to bounce between palaces,” one user wrote.

Another added, “They use helicopters like they are taxis.”

