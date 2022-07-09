Victoria Beckham takes fan inside European vacay with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham took fan inside her European vacation with hubby David Beckham and her family to mark her23rd wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl singer unveiled a series of adorable clicks from the lavish getaway as they board the Orient Express from Paris to Venice.

The lovebirds were also joined by Victoria’s parents Jackie and Anthony Adams, her sister Louise, and her brother Christian.

The singer-turned-designer rocked a semi-sheer blouse paired with a high-waisted black trouser as she munched on swanky dinner with the family.

“So special to experience the @vsoetrain [Orient Express] with my amazing family,” she captioned the post.

“Family time is so precious! I love you all so much,” Victoria added.

The group appeared to be in high spirits, and also enjoyed spectacular sights in Venice as the football legend was also spotted cuddling up with his wifey on a romantic water taxi ride.



