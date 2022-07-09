Kim Kardashian's fans spot editing blunder in old clip of KUWTK

Kardashians's eagle-eyed fans have spotted edit fail in old clip showing KUWTK was staged for decades.



The viewers have noticed an editing blunder in an old clip of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where Kim looks completely different.

One fan, in TikTok vide, thought the editing didn't match up which showed that the scene had been filmed more than once, captioning the clip: "I never realized this."

The scene in question focuses on Khloe finding out that her boyfriend at the time is cheating on her. Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim all listen to a voicemail being played on Kim's phone. However, fans then noticed that Kim's face looks completely different from one second to another.

One part of the clip shows Kim wearing barely any make up and looking fresh faced but just a few seconds later she then has a full face of makeup as she wears red lip gloss, black eyeliner, and bright pink blush it seems as though the scene has been filmed twice.

The person who posted the TikTok includes a voice over saying: "Like....what?! Where did that come from?! What?!"

However, it seems they weren't the only person to notice the confusing edit as others flooded to the comments to say they had noticed the same thing.

One person said: "Watching the older reality shows now I notice so many editing flaws. Or I'm like 'did I really think this story line was real."

Another added: "Haha, I always noticed this! Kim comes back with a full face of makeup and eyeliner." A third one joked: "Those voicemails were completely 100% real, too."