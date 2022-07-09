Anne Hathaway turns head in gorgeous hot pink dress at Valentino fashion show

Saturday Jul 09, 2022
Anne Hathaway turned heads with her glamorous presence in a hot pink outfit at the Haute Couture Valentino fashion show in Rome.
The Devil Wears Prada star looked breathtakingly gorgeous while she channeled her inner Barbie in the thigh-skimming dress.
The Academy Award winner’s sequined dress had a turtle neck with under-bust peplum with a structured mini skirt.
Hathaway’s brunette hair fell perfectly down her shoulders complementing her beautiful facial features that had minimal makeup on.
The Hollywood’s diva opted for matching towering heels to go with the dress and carried a pink miniature handbag.
The actor accessorized her look with sparkly diamond earrings along with diamond rings in both hands.
Hathaway stole the fashion show in Rome and then joined Naomi Campbell and Ariana DeBose to watch other models walk on the Italian runway.