 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi’s new video melts hearts

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Kylie Jenner’s recent post with her daughter Stormi is too cute to handle.

The reality TV star shared a video of herself spending time in her shoe closet with her daughter on her TikTok account on Friday.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, and her little girl, aged four, modeled several pairs of designer heels for Kylie's followers.

The influencer also uploaded a clip of herself rocking an item from her half-sister Kim's shapewear line SKIMS.

Jenner initially wore a pair of form-hugging black leggings while capturing her shoe closet tour.

The mother-daughter duo rocked their heels of choice, with Stormi stepping out in holographic stilettos and Jenner showing off her pedicure in sparkly pink sandals.

The pair modeled several more pairs of shoes, including pink pumps, orange open-toed kitten heels, and some furry black sandals with a chunky heels.

Kylie and Stormi appeared to be having a blast conducting their at-home fashion show, which was set to the tune of Saucy Santana's hit song Walk.

Kylie welcomed Stormi in 2018 with her partner, rapper Travis Scott. The pair welcomed their second child, a baby boy in February this year. 


More From Entertainment:

Chanelle Hayes and fiance Dan Bingham look stunning during West Yorkshire Stroll

Chanelle Hayes and fiance Dan Bingham look stunning during West Yorkshire Stroll
Prince William lost cool when his secret relationship with ladylove was exposed

Prince William lost cool when his secret relationship with ladylove was exposed
Kim Kardashian draws criticism as she debuts helmeted Balenciaga look during Paris couture

Kim Kardashian draws criticism as she debuts helmeted Balenciaga look during Paris couture

Prince William, Kate Middleton worried over security leak for Geroge, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William, Kate Middleton worried over security leak for Geroge, Charlotte, Louis
Anne Hathaway turns head in gorgeous hot pink dress at Valentino fashion show

Anne Hathaway turns head in gorgeous hot pink dress at Valentino fashion show
Prince William and Harry inherited jaw-dropping treasure from mum Diana

Prince William and Harry inherited jaw-dropping treasure from mum Diana
Khloe Kardashian under fire after she thanked Tristan Thompson for birthday flowers

Khloe Kardashian under fire after she thanked Tristan Thompson for birthday flowers
BTS star J-Hope announces track list of his first solo album 'Jack In The Box'

BTS star J-Hope announces track list of his first solo album 'Jack In The Box'
Here’s how Amber Heard plans to avoid paying Johnny Depp settlement

Here’s how Amber Heard plans to avoid paying Johnny Depp settlement
Kim Kardashian's fans spot editing blunder in old clip of KUWTK

Kim Kardashian's fans spot editing blunder in old clip of KUWTK
Taylor Ward, Riyad Mahrez welcome baby girl

Taylor Ward, Riyad Mahrez welcome baby girl
‘Selfish’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘using’ Queen Elizabeth as 'ticket'

‘Selfish’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘using’ Queen Elizabeth as 'ticket'

Latest

view all