Saturday Jul 09 2022
Selena Gomez looks ravishing in stylish emerald outfit as she’s spotted in France

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

File Footage 

Selena Gomez slayed her gorgeous look with utter perfection in a stylish emerald outfit while she stepped out for some shopping at Louis Vuitton in France.

The Only Murders in the Building star sported flowy emerald pants paired with matching sleeveless top that had a draped mock turtleneck.

The actor – singer had her brunette hair tied in a bun while she flaunted her gold hoop earrings giving her a classy look overall.

The Disney alum completed her look with white sandals while she carried a small white hand bag on her outing.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail
She was captured heading towards the French luxury fashion house for some shopping donning a pair of rectangular black shades.

Gomez is currently in the city of lights to enjoy Paris Fashion Week as per Daily Mail along with Hollywood beauty Kim Kardashian.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Earlier, Gomez teased new music after she shared a TikTok of herself sitting in front of microphone in a recording studio.

Johnny Depp’s fans troll Amber Heard over $15M book deal

Dancer Julianne Hough looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise steal limelight yet again as they grace women's Wimbledon final

Chanelle Hayes and fiance Dan Bingham look stunning during West Yorkshire Stroll

Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi’s new video melts hearts

Prince William lost cool when his secret relationship with ladylove was exposed

Kim Kardashian draws criticism as she debuts helmeted Balenciaga look during Paris couture

Prince William, Kate Middleton worried over security leak for Geroge, Charlotte, Louis

Anne Hathaway turns head in gorgeous hot pink dress at Valentino fashion show

Prince William and Harry inherited jaw-dropping treasure from mum Diana

Khloe Kardashian under fire after she thanked Tristan Thompson for birthday flowers

BTS star J-Hope announces track list of his first solo album 'Jack In The Box'

