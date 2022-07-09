Selena Gomez puts her enviable physique on display in crop top and mini skirt

Pop music icon Selena Gomez never fails to turn up the heat and dazzle fans with her unmatched beauty and distinct sense of style.



However, while her latest photos are nothing short of breathtaking, fans were left scratching their heads at how the 29-year-old fashionista managed to look completely awesome.

The Only Murders in the Building star stunned onlookers with her chic look as she took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from France and left fans mesmerized with her unending beauty.

Taking to Instagram, the Disney alum wrote, " Bonjour from France."

The actor-singer star opted for a chic white and black crop top with a mini skirt and paired it with gorgeous heels that added more appeal to her gorgeous look.



The star was a sight to witness as her hair was made neat and she opted for bold lip colour, as she showed off her toned legs.

Selena has always been known for her grace and yet again exudes elegance in this modern wear.