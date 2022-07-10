 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 10 2022
By
Web Desk

How Thailand King 'abducted' his own daughter to get back at ex-wife

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 10, 2022

Thailand King abducted his own daughter to get back at ex-wife: Report
Thailand King 'abducted' his own daughter to get back at ex-wife: Report

Thailand King, Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as Rama X, has a wealth of £24billion.

He lives a luxurious and controversial life with his wives and mistresses in Bavaria, Germany.

He shared a daughter with his first wife, Princess Soamsawali Kitiyakara and five more children with actress Yuvadhida Polpraserth.

Daily Star noted, "After divorcing his wife he then married Yuvadhida before they broke up two years later and she and all the children moved to Britain."

"Fuming, the prince abducted his daughter and took her back to Thailand - but not before hanging up posters around the palace accusing his former wife of adultery.

"His daughter was given the title of princess but his wife and sons were all stripped of their titles," notes the publication.

More From Entertainment:

Queen follows THIS 'strict dinner rule' with future King, Prince George: Read On

Queen follows THIS 'strict dinner rule' with future King, Prince George: Read On
Prince Harry 'raising eyebrows' with 'surprise' delay in 'heartfelt' memoir

Prince Harry 'raising eyebrows' with 'surprise' delay in 'heartfelt' memoir
Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard with NEW diss song: Lyrics

Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard with NEW diss song: Lyrics
Elon Musk, Nick Cannon branded 'creepy' over 'impregnate the planet' mentality

Elon Musk, Nick Cannon branded 'creepy' over 'impregnate the planet' mentality
Britney Spears says 'bully' America has done great job in 'humiliating me'

Britney Spears says 'bully' America has done great job in 'humiliating me'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to visit Oprah Winfrey after her father's death

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to visit Oprah Winfrey after her father's death

Britney Spears shares thoughts on documentaries about her

Britney Spears shares thoughts on documentaries about her
Paris Hilton is the first high profile celebrity to react to Johnny Depp's social media post

Paris Hilton is the first high profile celebrity to react to Johnny Depp's social media post

Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton's sister, is pregnant with third child

Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton's sister, is pregnant with third child

Diana's wedding dress designer insults Meghan Markle

Diana's wedding dress designer insults Meghan Markle

Amber Heard sparks debate with her latest move in Johnny Depp case

Amber Heard sparks debate with her latest move in Johnny Depp case
Selena Gomez puts her enviable physique on display in crop top and mini skirt

Selena Gomez puts her enviable physique on display in crop top and mini skirt

Latest

view all