Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise spark speculations with their latest move

 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise set tongues wagging with their appearance at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday.

Hollywood dashing star couldn't take his eyes off from the Duchess of Cambridge as they both were seating at the royal box, fans have claimed.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who dazzled in yellow gown, was all smiles and turning heads with her stunning appearance and heart-capturing gestures during the ladies' final game.

Kate was seen gasping, cheering and even hiding her face as she watched and enjoyed the match from the begging.

Responding to a photograph of the actor and the future queen at the famous tennis tournament, one royal fan, @jh_inspirations, exclaimed: “He is in awe of her!”

Another royal watcher, @LizCollet, added: “Love the way @TomCruise - who could blame him? - looking at her, enchanted.”

Twitter user @lexus0098 chimed in: “How could anyone not see Kate in the beautiful bold colour?”

Another Twitter user cooed: "Wow! He is so eyeing Catherine!

“She must have really made an impression on him at the Top Gun premiere! He looks smitten!"

Tom and Kate previously sent royal fans wild as the actor held hand of the Duchess on red carpet at the Top Gun premiere, apparently making William jealous!

