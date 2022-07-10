Khloe, Kim Kardashian enjoy like free birds on beach in Turks and Caicos: Photos

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian set pulses racing as they showed off their bikini clad bodies on the beach in Turks And Caicos.

Khloe and Kim appeared to be free birds as they soaked up the sun together during their sizzling outing at the family's favorite beach.

The two sisters were spotted dripping wet as they took shower to wash off the sand that had clung to their toned bodies.



The pair wore a matching set of gleaming silver swimsuits reminiscent of the decades-old space comedy Barbarella starring Jane Fonda.



Kim's skimpy outfit was perfectly displaying her flat stomach after her weight loss journey which she had initiated in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for this year's Met Gala.



Kim, 41, left her luxurious platinum blonde locks down her back and warded off the summertime rays with a giant pair of gleaming sunglasses that elevated her look.



Meanwhile Khloe, who shares her four-year-old daughter True with her unfaithful ex Tristan Thompson, looked sizzling in a eye-popping form-fitting swimsuit. She put her curves tantalizingly on display.