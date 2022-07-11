Kate Middleton seemingly beating Meghan Markle with her super chic style

Kate Middleton has exceeded all expectations of looking so absolutely gorgons in blue as she stepped out in navy and white polka dot dress for Wimbledon Men’s Final.

The mum-of three is apparently giving a tough time to Meghan Markle with her fashion sense as William's sweetheart is winning hearts with her uber-chic looks during her public engagements.

The Duchess of Cambridge rocked a navy blue and white polka dot Alessandra Rich two-piece ensemble to watch Wimbledon men’s singles final with her hubby Prince William and son Prince George.



The top featuted short sleeves and a ruffled peplum waist, while the skirt flowed loosely down to Kate’s calves. She paired the ensemble with a simple silver watch.

Kate's dress was a more formal choice for the occasion – but the style is a favourite with the Duchess and she teamed it with white slingback heels and silver accessories.

Kate went for another polka dot number earlier this week when she attended the championships, opting for a blue and white polka dot dress. Her other outfits this week have included a classic white dress for the polo, as well as a vibrant yellow number for the Women’s Final yesterday.



While, Meghan Markle watched Prince Harry’s polo team play over the weekend in a chic denim outfit and toe-loop sandals.

The Duchess of Sussex sported a denim-on-denim look, but it was her gold toe-ring sandals that stole the show.

However, Kate Middleton is busy setting the Internet on fire with her bright summer look.

