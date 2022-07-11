 
Angelina Jolie enjoys concert night with daughter Shiloh in Rome, see pics

Angelina Jolie wins the title of the ‘coolest Hollywood mom’ on the internet as she took some time off from her hectic schedule and spent time with her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in Rome.

The star mother-daughter duo was spotted attending the live performance of Italian rock band Måneskin during their concert in the city of seven hills on Saturday evening.

In the pictures from the show at Circo Massimo, the Eternals star, 47 and 16-year-old Shiloh were all smiles as they enjoyed a gala time.

The Academy-Award winner and Shiloh were seen singing along, clapping and having fun as they stood in the audience.

Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh recently became an internet sensation after a video of her dancing to Vegas by Doja Cat went viral.

Jolie also shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara,17, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex-husband Pitt.

