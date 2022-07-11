 
entertainment
Monday Jul 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle will ‘dump’ Harry when he ‘no longer serves purpose’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 11, 2022

Meghan Markle will ‘dump’ Harry when he ‘no longer serves purpose’
Meghan Markle will ‘dump’ Harry when he ‘no longer serves purpose’

Meghan Markle could willingly dump Prince Harry when her royal husband becomes useless, a journalist claimed.

The couple who tied the knot in May 2018 now shares two children Archie and Lilibet. The Duke and Duchess’ relationship and their impending separation have long stayed a hot topic for critics.

Recently a commentator Caroline Di Russo told Sky News that the Suits alum at some point will part her ways with her royal husband.

"Look, he made his bed, and he can sleep in it, quite frankly," she said before adding, "Will he do a runner? I imagine probably at some stage."

Di Russo claimed that "there were many people who warned him beforehand this was (probably) not the best decision."

She added, "it's actually been really sad to watch."

Di Russo’s claims after the royal experts suggested that the Suke could be ‘regretting’ his decision to have moved to the United States of America.

The experts claimed Prince Harry felt homesick for his family and friends when he visited the UK for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry concerned for Lilibet: Here’s why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry concerned for Lilibet: Here’s why
BTS wins ‘K-Pop Dominance’ title and more at the MTV Millennial 2022 Awards

BTS wins ‘K-Pop Dominance’ title and more at the MTV Millennial 2022 Awards
James Bond theme composer Monty Norman dies aged 94

James Bond theme composer Monty Norman dies aged 94
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are getting back together? Deets inside

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are getting back together? Deets inside
Prince Harry will never abandon Meghan Markle

Prince Harry will never abandon Meghan Markle
Kourtney Kardashian oozes oomph in black and white leather jacket, see pic

Kourtney Kardashian oozes oomph in black and white leather jacket, see pic
Elon Musk mocks Twitter with latest tweet

Elon Musk mocks Twitter with latest tweet
Kate Middleton parents planning for a big move

Kate Middleton parents planning for a big move
Angelina Jolie enjoys concert night with daughter Shiloh in Rome, see pics

Angelina Jolie enjoys concert night with daughter Shiloh in Rome, see pics
Kate Middleton congratulates Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina for winning Wimbledon

Kate Middleton congratulates Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina for winning Wimbledon
Fans defend Amber Heard after Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck drop new album

Fans defend Amber Heard after Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck drop new album
Zendaya plans to direct an episode in season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya plans to direct an episode in season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

Latest

view all