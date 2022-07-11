Meghan Markle will ‘dump’ Harry when he ‘no longer serves purpose’

Meghan Markle could willingly dump Prince Harry when her royal husband becomes useless, a journalist claimed.

The couple who tied the knot in May 2018 now shares two children Archie and Lilibet. The Duke and Duchess’ relationship and their impending separation have long stayed a hot topic for critics.

Recently a commentator Caroline Di Russo told Sky News that the Suits alum at some point will part her ways with her royal husband.

"Look, he made his bed, and he can sleep in it, quite frankly," she said before adding, "Will he do a runner? I imagine probably at some stage."

Di Russo claimed that "there were many people who warned him beforehand this was (probably) not the best decision."

She added, "it's actually been really sad to watch."

Di Russo’s claims after the royal experts suggested that the Suke could be ‘regretting’ his decision to have moved to the United States of America.

The experts claimed Prince Harry felt homesick for his family and friends when he visited the UK for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.