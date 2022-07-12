Prince George tells Prince William he’s ‘too hot’ in viral moment

Prince George’s cute interaction with his dad Prince William is breaking the internet as the eight-year-old and mum Kate Middleton arrived at the Wimbledon final.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accompanied by their oldest son on day 14 of the tennis tournament.

Prince George looked adorable in his blue suit but when his dad asked George if he was okay, he was papped saying he was ‘too hot’.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote on social media, “Poor little Prince George at Wimbledon for the men’s singles final wearing a jacket and tie! 30C temperatures!"

"With heat warnings in place for all esp kids and elderly – why are @KensingtonRoyal trotting out George donned in a suit, shirt and tie @Wimbledon?” added another fan.

A third comment read, “Feel a bit sorry for Prince George having to sit through the Wimbledon men’s singles final. It could go on for hours and in this heat too!!!”