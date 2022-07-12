 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince George tells Prince William he’s ‘too hot’ in viral moment

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

Prince George tells Prince William he’s ‘too hot’ in viral moment
Prince George tells Prince William he’s ‘too hot’ in viral moment

Prince George’s cute interaction with his dad Prince William is breaking the internet as the eight-year-old and mum Kate Middleton arrived at the Wimbledon final.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accompanied by their oldest son on day 14 of the tennis tournament.

Prince George looked adorable in his blue suit but when his dad asked George if he was okay, he was papped saying he was ‘too hot’.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote on social media, “Poor little Prince George at Wimbledon for the men’s singles final wearing a jacket and tie! 30C temperatures!"

"With heat warnings in place for all esp kids and elderly – why are @KensingtonRoyal trotting out George donned in a suit, shirt and tie @Wimbledon?” added another fan.

A third comment read, “Feel a bit sorry for Prince George having to sit through the Wimbledon men’s singles final. It could go on for hours and in this heat too!!!”

More From Entertainment:

Royal expert says Prince Harry 'can't let go of the past' amid legal drama

Royal expert says Prince Harry 'can't let go of the past' amid legal drama
Meghan Markle will ‘dump’ Harry when he ‘no longer serves purpose’

Meghan Markle will ‘dump’ Harry when he ‘no longer serves purpose’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry concerned for Lilibet: Here’s why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry concerned for Lilibet: Here’s why
BTS wins ‘K-Pop Dominance’ title and more at the MTV Millennial 2022 Awards

BTS wins ‘K-Pop Dominance’ title and more at the MTV Millennial 2022 Awards
James Bond theme composer Monty Norman dies aged 94

James Bond theme composer Monty Norman dies aged 94
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are getting back together? Deets inside

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are getting back together? Deets inside
Prince Harry will never abandon Meghan Markle

Prince Harry will never abandon Meghan Markle
Kourtney Kardashian oozes oomph in black and white leather jacket, see pic

Kourtney Kardashian oozes oomph in black and white leather jacket, see pic
Elon Musk mocks Twitter with latest tweet

Elon Musk mocks Twitter with latest tweet
Kate Middleton parents planning for a big move

Kate Middleton parents planning for a big move
Angelina Jolie enjoys concert night with daughter Shiloh in Rome, see pics

Angelina Jolie enjoys concert night with daughter Shiloh in Rome, see pics
Kate Middleton congratulates Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina for winning Wimbledon

Kate Middleton congratulates Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina for winning Wimbledon

Latest

view all