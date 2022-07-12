Prince Harry ridiculed for ‘fighting tooth and nail’ for UK: ‘Doesn’t impact him!’

File Footage

Prince Harry has been called out for “fighting tooth and nail” for titles that don’t “impact 98.6%” of his life.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser made this claim in her new piece for the New Zealand Herald.

There, she wrote, “Why is Harry fighting tooth and nail over a decision that does not affect 98.6 per cent of his life?”

“And even when they are all in the UK, as was the case last month for the Jubilee, would the Duke have taken his family if he was not happy with the security arrangements put in place?”

This claim comes shortly after Prince Harry announced his intentions to visit the UK more often, for the sake of his children, and began a court battle against the Home Office for better security.