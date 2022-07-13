 
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey’s ‘close’ relationship laid bare by insider

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey are said to be ‘close’ friends ever since the Duchess of Sussex moved to the US with husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, as per a source close to the royal couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously stepped away from their duties as senior Royals in 2020 and then moved to the US where they now live in Montecito with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

They also sat down for an explosive tell-all about their break away from the Royal Family with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, setting off an intense royal rift that is said to still be icy despite Harry and Meghan visiting the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee.

Now, a source close to Meghan’s Hollywood life disclosed to Closer magazine that the Duchess has struck up a good relationship with not just Oprah but also several other stars who have properties in the same area including Ellen DeGeneres, and Serena Williams.

Talking specifically about Oprah and Meghan’s friendship, the source claimed: “Meghan spends a fair amount of time at Oprah’s palatial house…”

“… They’ll kick back with her closest friend, Gayle King, and talk about everything from Meghan’s future plans to what’s going on back in the UK and how Harry’s coping with everything,” the insider continued.

“Despite her former acting career, she doesn’t go to the movies much but they’ve been known to watch screenings at Oprah’s place, and other power players in LA have hosted them for dinner parties and spiritual gatherings,” the source further claimed.

The insider also spilled details about Meghan and Harry’s favourite Hollywood hotspots for dinner and lunch as recommended to them by Oprah and other friends, saying that the Duchess of Sussex prefers places thar are ‘off the beaten track and not all that well-known’.

